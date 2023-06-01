Bruce Springsteen Bounces Back after Stage Tumble

Bruce Springsteen took a tumble on stage, but the E Street Band came to the rescue.

Videos by American Songwriter

During a stop at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Saturday, May 27, the 73-year-old rocker unexpectedly fell. In a fan-captured video, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is seen running up a set of stairs during a performance of “Ghosts.”

While heading to the center of the stage, his foot missed the last step, leaving him to trip and fall. Once Springsteen hit the ground, the audience gasped. The singer/songwriter was on his back for several seconds, until members of the E Street Band sprung into action.

After three grown men lifted him back up, they gave Springsteen a minute to collect himself. With a beaming smile, Springsteen catapulted to his feet and made light of the incident.

“Good night, everybody,” the Grammy Award winner shouted.

According to the clip, Springsteen did not appear hurt or was left with any concerning injuries. Despite the hiccup, the artist finished the rest of the set like a professional and did not miss a beat.

The viral TikTok video has garnered 8.5 million views and more than 138,000 likes. Fans flocked to the comments to acknowledge his impressive recovery.

Springsteen is currently on the European leg of his 2023 World Tour until July 25. The vocalist will return to the States later this summer to kick off his North America run on August 9 and will wrap in December. The tour serves as his first trek in nearly six years.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2023 Tour Dates – European Leg

June 11 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands @ Megaland

June 13 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Stadion Letzigrund

June 16 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Villa Park

June 21 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel Arena

June 24 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium

June 26 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium

June 30 – Oslo, Norway @ Voldsløkka Stadion

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images