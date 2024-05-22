Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester Share Candid Remarks After Losing ‘The Voice’

Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester represented Team Legend in the season finale of The Voice last night (May 21). Unfortunately, they didn’t bring John Legend a win in his final season on the show. However, they didn’t take the results as a loss. Instead, both Olesen and Chester were in high spirits after the results came down.

Shortly after last night’s episode of The Voice wrapped, Olesen went live on Instagram with Chester. They took fans behind the scenes to the greenroom and into the post-show press conference. However, the more important thing that they showed fans was that they were both in high spirits.

Both singers were smiling, laughing, and making jokes on the livestream as they waited to be called to the press conference.

Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester Chat with Fans After The Voice Finale

“We represented Team Legend the best we could,” Bryan Olesen told his followers. “I thought one of us—we hoped one of us on Legend was going to take the win. But, we are happy for Asher. He’s a sweet human,” he added.

“Well deserved. Well deserved,” Nathan said of HaVon’s win. Then, he teased some big things coming in the future. “And now, Bryan and I are about to take some shows all over the world. You’re not going to want to miss what happens next,” he proclaimed.

“This is just the beginning. Just the beginning,” Olesen agreed.

The pair of powerful singers could likely sell tickets anywhere on the globe. As they talked, fans from across the country and around the world chimed in to show them love. People from as far away as Lebanon and the Netherlands told Olesen and Chester how much they enjoyed their performances.

Chester and Olesen wouldn’t be the first artists to use their time on The Voice as a springboard to their career. Terry McDermott, Dia Frampton, and Juliet Simms all went on to have solid careers after being on the show. Additionally, last season’s runner-up, Ruby Leigh is set to release her debut album later this year.

