ICYMI: Here’s How to Watch/Stream ‘The Voice’ and ‘American Idol’ Finales and Full Seasons

Both The Voice and American Idol have come to an end now, but if you’re missing your favorite singing competition, there are ways to watch all the excitement over again. Here are all the places to watch or rewatch the thrilling recent seasons, including finales.

Where to Watch The Voice

Season 25 came to a close last night, May 21, with Asher HaVon taking home the trophy. Josh Sanders was the runner-up, with Bryan Olesen in third, Nathan Chester in fourth, and Karen Waldrup in fifth place. The Voice was also celebrating a milestone 25 seasons, with messages from former coaches, special guest performances, coach duets, and looks back at previous performances from old coaches.

If you’re looking to relive the entire 25th season, it’s available for free on NBC. Additionally, you can watch the show with streaming subscriptions. Peacock, Hulu, YouTube TV, and FuboTV have this season plus past seasons available.

If you plan to watch the finale on NBC, there’s a bit of a catch. You must make an NBCUniversal account—it’s free—which will then give you three credits to unlock content. This is fine if you just want to watch The Voice finale, but a bit troublesome if you want to watch the entire season. Right now, the majority of season 25 is locked on NBC, but is available with a Peacock subscription. Additionally, if you have a cable provider, you can link that account to unlock the full season.

Where to Watch American Idol

The Grand Finale of American Idol aired on May 19, and Abi Carter won it all, with Will Mosely taking the runner-up position and Jack Blocker in third. During the finale, Abi reprised her audition song, Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” where she showcased how much she’s grown and matured during her time on the show.

The recent season of American Idol is available for free on ABC. You can also watch with Hulu, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and SlingTV subscriptions. These streaming platforms have this past season plus additional seasons from the show’s reboot as well.

Similarly to NBC, the finale episode is locked on ABC. However, ABC doesn’t have the credit system that NBC has, and you must link a TV provider to gain access to the finale. All other episodes from this season are available to watch for free, though. While the full finale episode is locked, there are clips from the episodes available for free, such as guest performances, duets, and the Top 3 performances.

