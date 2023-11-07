Reba McEntire Announces ‘Not That Fancy’ Audiobook Will Be Free to Spotify Premium Subscribers “Very Soon”

Reba McEntire released her lifestyle book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots last month. Then, it almost immediately went to the top of multiple best-seller lists. Now, the Oklahoma native’s book is poised to dominate Spotify.

Most users turn to Spotify for its extensive music and podcast library. However, in 2022, the streaming platform added audiobooks to the mix. Most audiobooks still come with a fee, even for premium subscribers including the audio version of Not That Fancy. That’s about to change, though.

Earlier today, McEntire took to X to share the good news with her fans and followers. Soon, Not That Fancy will be free to premium subscribers on Spotify. She didn’t give an exact date. However, she did say it will be available “very soon” for those with premium Spotify accounts in the United States.

Coming very, *very* soon to @Spotify Premium subscribers in the US… Can’t wait for y'all to listen! #NotThatFancy pic.twitter.com/h8s4319Yal — Reba McEntire (@reba) November 7, 2023

The audio version of Not That Fancy comes with some great extras. First, fans will get to hear nearly the entire book in McEntire’s voice. The audiobook description states, “This audiobook featuring all-things-Reba invites you to get back to the basics of life: fun, food, friends, and family. In her first book in over two decades, actress and country music legend Reba McEntire takes you behind the scenes and shares the stories, recipes, and Oklahoma-style truths that guide her life.”

McEntire will largely deliver the same wisdom, stories, and humor that fans will also find in the print version of the book. However, the print version doesn’t include a stack of interviews with country greats as well as McEntire’s family and friends.

The audio version of Not That Fancy includes interviews with:

Dolly Parton

Ronnie Dunn

Kix Brooks

Carrie Underwood

Lauren Daigle

Vince Gill

Luke Bryan

Kristin Chenoweth

Reba’s Siblings

Carly Pearce

Tony Brown

Terri Clark

Hilary Scott

Not That Fancy is more than a book. It’s also the beginning of a new chapter in McEntire’s life, according to the audiobook description. The country singer wrote, “Okies know that the secret to a good life is to keep things simple and be thankful for what the Good Lord’s given you. That’s what I want to get back to. Simple fun, hard work, good food, and laughing with those you love. Everything I’m doing in my life from here on out—personal or professional, doesn’t matter—I’m going to have fun.”

