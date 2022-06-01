BTS Mocked by Tucker Carlson for Visiting White House, Speaking Out Against Anti-Asian Hate (This Can’t End Well)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson took to his show on Tuesday night (May 31) to mock Korean K-Pop group BTS for visiting the White House and speaking out against anti-Asian American hate crimes.

This can’t end well for the talking head.

The popular boy band is just that—one of the biggest musical groups in the world with tens of millions of fans. Fans who likely won’t take kindly to Carlson bashing their boys.

Carlson, of course, also mocked President Biden’s administration for hosting the singing group and listening to them talk about their experience and the experience many Asian Americans have felt being discriminated against and targeted.

So what did Carlson do? Target them and discriminate against them.

Said Carlson on his popular television show, “Things have gotten very bad for Joe Biden, both public-facing and internally. What are they doing about it? Well, they broke glass in case of emergency and invited a Korean pop group to speak at the White House today.

“Yeah, so we got a Korean pop group to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States. Okay. Good job, guys.”

Facing a recent surge in violence against Asian Americans since the rise of the COVID-19 virus, which the past president called the “Chinese virus,” the Biden administration has sought to find solutions to the problem. In May 2021, President Biden signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law, after a white shooter killed eight people (including six Asian women) at a massage parlor in Georgia in March of last year.

A few weeks ago, BTS announced its next album, which is set to drop later this summer. That LP, Proof, is said to be an anthology record.

“The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavors,” read a statement from the K-Pop group’s label, Big Hit Entertainment. “The anthology album Proof, which consists of three CDs, includes many different tracks—including three all-new tracks—that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past present, and future of BTS.”

Photo: ABC