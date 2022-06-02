Wolfgang Van Halen Angry at the Upcoming ‘Autopsy’ Episode About His Dad Eddie

Wolfgang Van Halen has a scathing message for anyone who made or will watch the upcoming Autopsy show about his father, famed guitar player Eddie Van Halen.

Wrote Wolfgang, an accomplished musician in his own right, on Twitter, “Fuck @ReelzChannel, fuck everyone that works on this show, and fuck you if you watch it. Fucking disgusting trying to glamorize someone’s death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless.”

Fuck @ReelzChannel, fuck everyone that works on this show, and fuck you if you watch it. Fucking disgusting trying to glamorize someone’s death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless. https://t.co/84BE5rx81C — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) June 1, 2022

The show, Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…, is a television program on the cable network Reelz that, according to its synopsis, “reveals the truth behind the controversial deaths of global icons and people whose untimely deaths were surrounded by scandal and intense media attention.”

The program is set to premiere an episode about the late Eddie Van Halen this Sunday (June 5).

According to Blabbermouth, the series is playing up the gossip side of the upcoming show. The outlet wrote, “But behind his contagious smile, there was a darker undercurrent that would plague Eddie throughout his life.”

Given Wolfgang’s reaction, the Van Halen estate and the family assuredly did not participate in the making of the episode about Eddie.

Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images