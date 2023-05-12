BTS Reunites for Animated Series ‘Bastions’

After announcing an indefinite hiatus nearly a year ago, BTS is officially back in action. The K-pop group has released “THE Planet,” a theme song for a Korean animated series titled Bastions.

The track includes all seven members of BTS. The finger-snapping tune follows their 2022 album Proof, which includes “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “DNA,” “Boy With Luv” with Halsey. The series soundtrack will include the theme song and will also feature LE SSERAFIM, BB Girls, Heize, and AleXa.

The song is bilingual, as the men deliver the lyrics in English and effortlessly transition into Korean. The upbeat melody infused with consistent percussion and electronic beats, is about coming together as one to work as a team. The uplifting chorus encourages listeners to look inwards to find their star power and strive for greatness.

Away from the gray city | Let’s go on a trip | Follow the moonlight that shines on you | You’re one in a million | So let all your colors shine, they sing. Dancing deep in the night sky | Follow the stars, one, two, three | Let’s go together, far away in the distant universe | You’re one in a million | So let all your colors shine.

Bastions is about superheroes trying to save the earth from an evil villain attempting to destroy the environment. The track was accompanied by an animated video including the main characters of the series. The cartoons dance along to the song and display similar choreography that BTS performs at their high-energy shows.

The series is set to premiere on South Korean television on Sunday (May 14).

According to Billboard, “THE Plant” will be the only release for an extended period since members Jin and J-Hop have begun their “mandatory service” with the South Korean military. RM, Jimin, and Suga have all focused on their solo careers since the temporary break. Suga recently dropped D-DAY, his debut solo album under his alter-ego, Agust D. The ARMY can attend Suga’s 2023 Tour.

(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions)