Ice Spice Announces New Music Coming This Summer

On January 20, Ice Spice released her debut six-song EP Like..?, which peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and included career-altering hits like “Princess Diana” and “Bikini Bottom.” Additionally, the project contained previously released 2022 singles like “Munch” and “In Ha Mood,” which helped her erupt into the mainstream in the first place.

Now, nearly four months since Like..?, it seems the New York-bred hip-hop darling is ready to turn it up a notch.

This summer, Spice will be putting out the deluxe version of Like..?, adding even more songs to the successful EP to make it a full-length project. Revealing this during a conversation with Billboard, the 23-year-old explained that the deluxe is a product of her enjoying the music-making process.

“I’m gonna put out a deluxe this summer,” she said. “So stay tuned for that, that’s on the way. I love the songs that I’m making, so I think that’s the most important part, just loving and having fun. People are gonna say, ‘Oh yeah, she’s here to stay.'”

Earlier in the interview, Spice discussed how tough the songwriting process was for her early on. But now, she has established a rhythm and has found her footing as a writer and musician.

“I’m still learning a lot, to be honest. Recording used to be very, very stressful for me, but now I’m getting more comfortable with it,” she said. “Over the past year, I would say I’ve been more comfortable. Learning to record while learning songwriting processes and everything was a lot, but I’m so happy I put in that time and that work. Because it’s paying off.”

In a different interview with Harper’s Bazaar in late March, Spice confirmed that she does not use any other writers to help her with her music, as she prefers to work solely with her producer RIOT. Already landing two Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits this year in “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress and the “Princess Diana” remix with Nicki Minaj, it’s clear that Ice Spice’s methods for crafting music have been worthwhile.

Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic