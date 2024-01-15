Fans Can’t Contain Themselves as Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Nail “I Think I Like This Little Life” Trend From Private Jet

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, recently partook in a viral video trend on social media from their private jet. Bunnie posted the video of herself starting the trend, thinking her husband won’t get it. Surprisingly, he picks it right up, delighting his wife and their fans.

The trend is big on TikTok at the moment, and comes from a song titled “Little Life” by Cordelia. The sound is just a clip, but features the lines “I think I like this little life.” Bunnie, in setting up the joke, sins the line to Jelly Roll, who sits across from her. He seems startled at first, but repeats the line back to her, which makes them both laugh.

The pair’s fans were loving the sweet moment, gathering in the comments where Bunnie posted the video on Instagram. Fans endlessly commented on “how cute” they are together, as well as how funny it was that Jelly Roll chimed in immediately. “The fact that he just joins in without question,” one person wrote with a laughing emoji.

Another expressed their excitement for seeing Jelly Roll at the Grammys, writing, “You two are the absolute cutest couple EVER!! Have a safe trip can’t wait to see you two at the Grammys Babbbbyyyyyyy.”

Bunnie has recently been sharing videos of Jelly Roll on social media as he joined others in pushing for more legislation surrounding the fentanyl crisis. While he has a history of drug use in the past, Jelly Roll is now determined to put that behind him and work to improve the future for those in a similar situation. With their huge platforms, Jelly Roll and Bunnie are looking to make positive change.

That all starts with “skipping into the courtroom,” as Bunnie put it in a recent Instagram video. The two of them were shown entering the Congress building where Jelly Roll would give an impassioned speech to the Senate. Over the video Bunnie wrote, “Just an ex drug dealer & ex call girl skipping into Congress to start a revolution.” Bunnie, for her part, literally skipped for a moment.

Featured Image by Jason Davis/WireImage

