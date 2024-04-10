Jelly Roll’s Wife Bunnie Xo Got Star-Struck While Meeting Billy Bob Thornton at CMT Music Awards and “Almost Fainted”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo’s lives have changed drastically over the last couple of years. Since he released his debut country album Whitsitt Chapel in 2023, the couple has been touching down in arenas and stadiums across the country. Additionally, they have attended several awards shows. On Sunday (April 7) they attended their second CMT Music Awards. That night, Billy Bob Thornton presented Jelly with the coveted Video of the Year Award. Bunnie also got the chance to meet the movie star and musician and got a little star-struck.

Bunnie Xo took to social media to share a video of her meeting with Thornton. In the short clip, she walks up to the star and introduces herself. “Hi, I’m Jelly’s wife,” she said as she approached. “I know,” Thornton replied as he wrapped her in a hug before asking, “How are you, honey?”

Text on the screen reads, “I almost fainted meeting Billy Bob Thornton because he knew who I was.” Then, in the caption, she wrote, “Ok this made me star-struck.”

Bunnie Xo Wasn’t the Only One Who Was Excited to Meet Billy Bob Thornton

During his first win of the night, Jelly Roll thanked his fans for changing his life in ways that he could’ve never imagined in an emotional acceptance speech. One of those unforeseen changes was coming face-to-face with Thornton in front of his country music peers and countless fans watching at home. However, he didn’t know that until later in the night.

At the end of the night, Jelly Roll won the coveted Video of the Year Award, presented by the Sling Blade star. He started his acceptance speech by excitedly announcing “Billy Bob Thornton just gave me my third trophy of the night, y’all” before thanking everyone who helped him get to where he is today.

He named several people in quick succession. Then, took his time to celebrate his wife. “My beautiful wife, Ms. Bunnie DeFord. I am blessed to have you as a best friend, I am blessed to have you as a partner. You find beauty in broken things, and I love you,” he said.

Featured Image by Chris Saucedo/WireImage

