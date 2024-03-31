Bunnie Xo Comes to Jelly Roll’s Defense After Bill Maher’s Comments

The world has fallen in love with Jelly Roll, and that extends to his wife, Bunnie Xo. Most know the “Need a Favor” singer is his wife’s biggest hype man. The couple are constantly proving why they are relationship goals. Bunnie Xo recently gave social media another example of that when she clapped back at TV host Bill Maher.

First, What Did Bill Maher Say?

Maher name-dropped the “Son of a Sinner” singer during the March 22 episode of his show “Real Time with Bill Maher.” Jelly Roll came up during the comedian’s rant slamming Democratic politicians for “racial pandering.”

Maher cited the success of Black artists Beyoncé and Lil Nas X in the country music industry. He then mentioned Jelly Roll, a former drug dealer, prisoner and rapper. The “Real Time” host called Jelly Roll a “giant middle finger to the idea of staying in your own lane.”

“In America now, you’re allowed to be many things all at once and that’s a good thing, even when it’s really stupid,” Maher said while showing an image of “Queers for Palestine” protesters. “We’re all Jelly Roll now. We’re sloppy, complicated and contradictory.”

Bunnie Xo Responds to Bill Maher

In a video posted to her Instagram on Sunday (March 24), the model and entrepreneur read Maher’s quote on camera.

“And that just actually made me giggle because – ” Bunnio Xo said, as the video cut to a clip of her Dumb Blonde podcast.

The episode’s guest, Shanna Moakler, talked about going to a Sean Penn movie premiere as Maher’s date.

“He wanted the guys to think that he had this, like, hot little blonde with him,” Moakler said. “And I was like, ‘No, I don’t want them to think I’m with you.'”

Moakler said Maher berated her in the car after the event. The “Real Time” host called her “one of the most disrespectful young women I have ever met in my entire life.”

Bunnie Xo (real name: Alisa DeFord) addressed the camera after the clip ended. “I guess you’re right. We all are sloppy, complicated and contradictory, Bill,” she said.

Fans loved Bunnie Xo’s response. “and what you won’t do is come for Bunnie’s man when you out here trickin,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another user chimed in, “Ahhh yaaassss show them receipts girl!!!! Loveeee how you won’t let anyone talk down about your man and get away from it!!”

