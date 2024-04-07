Will Jelly Roll Perform at the CMT Music Awards After Plane Forced Into Emergency Landing?

It’s been a week of ups and downs for Jelly Roll. The “Son of a Sinner” hitmaker had a triumphant night at the iHeartRadio Awards, taking home Best Artist in both the country and pop categories. Three days later (Thursday, April 4) he and wife Bunnie Xo experienced a heart-stopping moment when an emergency forced the pair to land their private jet. The couple were en route to Austin, Texas for Sunday’s (April 7) CMT Music Awards. Although all appears well, many fans wondered if the setback would derail Jelly Roll’s scheduled performance at tonight’s ceremony.

Will Jelly Roll Make It To Austin?

Bunnie Xo first announced the news of the plane’s emergency landing with a TikTok video. The podcaster hilariously mouths, “What the f***?” as everyone else’s eyes widen around her.

An airplane malfunctioning thousands of feet in the air is a terrifying experience, regardless of who you are. However, as per usual, the couple appear to have handled the situation with grace and humor. “CMT I swear we’re coming,” Bunnie Xo wrote in the video’s caption.

What’s more, Jelly Roll is still listed as a performer at CMT’s official website. So it seems the “Need a Favor” singer isn’t letting a minor setback like a malfunctioning aircraft keep him from tonight’s events.

See Bunnie Xo Backstage Tonight at CMT Music Awards

Even if Jelly Roll weren’t both performing and up for three awards, the couple likely still wouldn’t miss Sunday’s ceremony. Bunnie, 44, recently revealed she is this year’s CMT Awards’ “official backstage correspondent.”

The model and entrepreneur (real name: Alisa DeFord) announced the news Saturday (April 6) in an Instagram post. Bunnie Xo posted a series of pictures of her dressed in a bedazzled Merle Haggard crop top and black pants.

“I can’t tell you how honored I am to join the CMT family!” she wrote in the caption. “Make sure you tune in as I take over the next 48 hrs!”

Fans took to the comments to express their excitement. “Your Infectious Energy Speaks For Itself ,” one Instagram user wrote. “You’re Rocking A Crown That Can Only Be Worn By A Woman Who’s Grown Wings. FLY WOMAN, FLY.”

