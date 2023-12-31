Jelly Roll Opens Up About Bunnie XO’s Relationship with Daughter Bailee: “The Highlight of My Life”

Jelly Roll has a lot to be thankful for in 2023 as he released his hit album Whitsitt Chapel and helmed a tour that saw him travel to over 40 cities. But none of that seems to compare to the love he gathers from his wife, Bunnie XO, and his children. Discussing his marriage, the country singer revealed his joy over watching his wife grow a relationship with his daughter Bailee.

Although a family overflowing with love, Jelly Roll brought more than himself to his relationship with Bunnie. Having two children from previous relationships, the singer wondered how his wife would bond with his son Noah and daughter Bailee. He told People, “Bunny didn’t have children, [but] she has such a maternal instinct. I call her mama bear, because that’s just who she is to all of us. To watch her come in, and to watch her and Bailee’s relationship develop, has been the highlight of my life.”

Jelly Roll never skips a moment to praise the woman in his life. Crediting Bunnie for the person he is today, he also explained her maternal instinct. “When Bunnie and I was first starting to talk, I knew I was about to get full custody of Bailee and also had another woman pregnant. Most women would’ve ran for the hill, but not Bunnie. She told me no matter what happened between us she wanted to help me get custody of Bailee.”

Jelly Roll Teases Big 2024 for Country

With it being Mother’s Day at the time, he concluded his message to his wife with, “7 years later Bunnie still blows my mind everyday with how loving and patient she is with Bailee. Happy Mothers Day Mama Bear. You deserve to be celebrated on this day more than anyone I’ve ever known. I love you so much!”

Jelly Roll is looking forward to 2024, promising it will be massive for country music. He said in a message to fans, “It’s going to be a big 2024. In fact, I predict country artists will bridge the gap between rock, pop, and hip hop next year. Big crossover collabs.”

