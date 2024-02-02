“We’re Each Others Hype Men”: Bunnie Xo Shares Silly Video With Jelly Roll That is Pure Relationship Goals

With the Grammy Awards airing on February 4, the music industry is already celebrating the achievements singers made over the last year thanks to Spotify. Kicking off Grammy Week, Spotify decided to host the annual Best New Artist party which featured performances by Victoria Monet, Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, and the always popular Jelly Roll. Holding the event on Thursday, Jelly Roll continues to expand his career as he hopes to bring home a Grammy on Sunday. But before he takes to the stage, his wife, Bunnie Xo, shared a sweet video showing just what their relationship looks like.

Videos by American Songwriter

Besides being a top name in country music, Jelly Roll also loves nothing more than to praise his wife. Over the years, they continuously shared their love with each other on social media. From birthdays to relationship advice, nothing is off-limits. Recently, while the pair attended the party hosted by Spotify, Bunnie decided to post a video of her husband gushing over her outfit for the evening.

[See Jelly Roll In Concert – Tickets On Sale]

Receiving thousands of likes, the video showed Jelly Roll surrounded by people outside the event. But no matter what the conversations were about around him, he only focused on Bunnie Xo as he started to sing. As for Bunnie Xo, she couldn’t help but slap her knee as her husband serenaded her.

Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Jelly Roll And Bunnie Xo

Looking at the comment section, fans praised the couple for their love and authenticity. “The dynamic duo I swear y’all’s love and hype for each other makes me never wanna give up on finding my person.” Another comment read, “I love y’all’s love, y’all’s relationship, friendship, partnership, EVERYTHING. Y’all are the ultimate ‘GOALS’ couple in every single way and THANK YALL for being such genuine, authentic, KIND humans. I wish y’all nothing but the absolute greatest sh*t life has to offer bc y’all deserve it all and more.”

[RELATED: Fans Are Convinced Jelly Roll Will Be Performing at the Super Bowl: “Calling It Right Now”]

While sharing their love, Jeremy Erlich, the global head of music at Spotify, took a moment to honor the event and the new artists. He said, “2024 marks eight years since launching Spotify’s Best New Artist campaign and seven years that we have hosted the party to honor the nominees. Our mission is to support new artists and artist development, and BNA is a moment to honor the best of the best. It’s been incredible to celebrate with the artists and their teams and see this event grow to what it has become today.”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify)