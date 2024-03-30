Cake Announce Tour Extension in 2024

Multi-genre powerhouse band Cake just confirmed a set of new tour dates throughout the United States in 2024! The upcoming tour was already announced back in February, but the band has just added more dates through September that include stops in California, Texas, Oklahoma, and Virginia. No supporting acts have been announced.

The Cake 2024 Tour will kick off on May 10 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at McGrath Amphitheatre. Pending any extra tour dates, the tour should end on September 13 in Austin, Texas at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park.

May 10 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre

May 11 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

May 13 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater

May 14 – Kansas City, KC – Grinders KC

May 15 – Kansas City, KC – Grinders KC

May 16 – Wichita, KS – WAVE Outdoors

June 20 – Portsmouth, NH – Cisco Brewery

June 21 – Greenfield, MA – Green River Festival

June 22 – Cooperstown, NY – Brewery Ommegang

July 9 – Costa Mesa, CA – Pacific Amphitheatre

July 11 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheater

August 2 – Vienna, VA – Filene Center at Wolf Trap

September 8 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheater

September 10 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Performing Arts Center

September 11 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

September 12 – San Antonio, TX – The Espee

September 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

