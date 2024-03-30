Kelly Clarkson Proves Her Wide Range With Moving Cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For?’

While it has been over 20 years since Kelly Clarkson won the first season of American Idol, the singer used that iconic moment to kickstart a career that continues today. Throughout her time in the music industry, Clarkson released 10 studio albums and won numerous awards including Grammys and Daytime Emmy Awards. She also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on top of VH1 adding her to the list of 100 Greatest Women in Music. Proving herself a legend in music, she recently showcased her wide range of talent when she decided to cover Billie Eilish’s hit song from Barbie.

Thanks to the hit film Barbie, songs like “I’m Just Ken” and “What Was I Made For?” gained massive popularity. Just looking at Eilish’s song, it already has over 755 million streams on Spotify. And with the song holding such a powerful message between the lyrics, Clarkson believed it the best song for Kellyoke. Performing the song with her My Band Y’all, the singer gave those in the audience a special treat.

Climbing over 340,000 views in just a few days, fans absolutely adored Clarkson’s cover of the songs. Comments included, “The fact that song writers and people in the music industry aren’t banging on this woman’s door is MIND BOGGLING.” Another person added, “No wayyyyyy. This song choice almost isn’t fair, it’s already so beautiful and Kelly’s voice on top of that is just too much perfection. Bravo!!!” And one comment read, “We NEED another Kellyoke album with all the covers please! That voice just works on every song”

Lainey Wilson Urges Kelly Clarkson To “Quit”

While gaining praise from fans, Clarkson covered other hit songs over the years. She once performed Lainey Wilson’s “Heart Like A Truck” in Las Vegas. When Wilson appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she gushed over the host, explaining, “This is coming straight from my heart, even when you’re up here just covering everybody else’s songs, it’s not like you just learned the words and you got up there. I mean, you are feeling it for everything that it is.”

Not stopping there, Wilson concluded with a warning. “I just want to say thank you for doing that. That means so much to me that you got up there and sang ‘Heart Like a Truck.’ … You’re singing everybody’s songs better than they sing ‘em. You better quit.”

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)