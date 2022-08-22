Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer Compose Song for BBC Series ‘Frozen Planet II’

Camila Cabello and composer Hans Zimmer have produced a new song for the upcoming BBC documentary series Frozen Planet II.

The pop singer and Dune composer wrote and recorded “Take Me Back Home,” which will be featured on the upcoming BBC series, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, and premiere on Aug. 26 along with the official trailer for Frozen Planet II.

“To be able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true— never mind also getting to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer,” said Cabello in a statement. “‘Frozen Planet II’ is stunning and Sir David’s narration is deeply powerful as we try to protect these incredible ecosystems from global warming. I’m grateful to be able to lend my voice to such an inspiring series.”

“Take Me Back Home” is the first original song to be written for BBC One natural history release. Cabello’s vocals are accompanied by the “epic orchestration,” by Zimmer and his long-term collaborators, including arranger Anže Rozman and producer Russell Emanuel of Bleeding Fingers Music.

“It was hugely exciting composing and recording ‘Take Me Back Home‘ with Camila and discovering that her musical talents are as powerful as her voice,” said Zimmer. “The Bleeding Fingers team and I feel incredibly privileged to be given the opportunity to score such a pioneering and important natural history landmark as ‘Frozen Planet II.'”

Cabello recently joined Season 22 of The Voice, premiering Sept. 19, as a coach.

Photo by Joe Maher/Disasters Emergency Committee/Getty Images for Livewire Pictures Ltd