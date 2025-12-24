“Can You Believe It? It’s Crazy”: Rock Singer Breaks Silence After Being Replaced by Band He’s Fronted for a Decade

For the past decade, Carl Sentance spent his time on the road with the rock band Nazareth. He also performed with other acts like Persian Risk, Krokus, Don Airey, and Geezer Butler. Throughout his time with Nazareth, the singer helped the band record two albums. The last, Surviving the Law, was released in 2022. Although looking forward to the future, Nazareth recently shocked fans when announcing that Sentance was no longer part of the group. With fans wanting answers, Sentance decided to speak out. But it had little to do with Nazareth.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sharing a video on Facebook, Sentance embraced the holiday season by wearing a Christmas sweater. With the Christmas tree behind him, the singer seemed in a cheerful mood, especially given the fact that he was no longer part of Nazareth. He started off thanking fans for their support. “I want to thank every single one of you for supporting me over nearly 11 years. Eleven years — can you believe it? It’s crazy. Time flies, but now it’s time to move on.”

[RELATED: Veteran Rockers Nazareth Part Ways With Longtime Lead Singer Carl Sentance, Introduce “Amazing” New Frontman]

Carl Sentance And Nazarth Preparing For Massive 2026 Run

Again, not wanting to fall into the trap of rumors, Sentance used the video as a moment to promote the new year. Ready to start a new chapter in his career, the singer plans to hit the road. “2026 is gonna rock, guys, for me. It’s gonna be wonderful. We start off in Japan, Tokyo, with the Lords of New Wave of British Heavy Metal. Back to the roots. Yes. And the 22nd of January, I start my solo tour again…”

Much like Sentance, Nazareth has also been quiet when it came to details about the lineup change. On December 21, bassist Pete Agnew wrote how Gianni Pontillo was taking over vocals. “Those who have seen and heard Gianni will already know what an incredible voice he has, and those of you who haven’t are in for a wonderful surprise when you come to see us in 2026.”

Wanting to make the most out of 2026, the bassist added, “Next year is going to be one of the busiest in Nazareth’s history so there is a good chance to see the new line up and we can’t wait to introduce you to this man’s amazing talent.”

As Nazareth introduces a new vocalist and Sentance looks ahead to his solo plans, both sides appear focused on what lies ahead rather than what’s been left behind.

(Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)