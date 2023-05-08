Cardi B Says Upcoming Album Release Makes Her Anxious

On an Instagram Live session over the weekend, Cardi B gave viewers a bit of insight about her impending album, yet to be given a title or release date. First, she explained that she is afraid an album release would take her away from spending time with her two children with Migos rapper Offset.

“I’ve been having a lot of anxiety because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour, and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids,” she said.

However, she did confirm working on music for a new album. Cardi further explained that being hard on herself has kept her from releasing songs frequently.

“When it comes to music and everything, I just be feeling like I don’t be liking anything,” she said. “I feel like I got so many songs, and I don’t like anything. I feel like nothing is good enough… And I got so much money saved up I just be like, ‘Yeah, whatever the f**k.’”

Regardless, at the end of the livestream, she confirmed that an album is on the way, as she’ll eventually get over the hurdles she mentioned beforehand.

“So about this album, this album is coming, okay?” she said.

Cardi B has not put out a full-length effort since her 2018 project Invasion of Privacy, which she celebrated the five-year anniversary of in early April. With two of its singles reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reaching RIAA platinum status with ease, Invasion of Privacy would go on to win Rap Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Since then, Cardi has put out a handful of chart-topping singles like “Up,” “WAP,” and “Money,” but has not put together any form of rollout for her next LP. With all this being said though, whenever she does decide to deliver her eventual album, it will certainly capture attention.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage