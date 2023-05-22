Is a Cardi B and Shakira Collaboration Coming?

It has been over 10 months since Cardi B released her most recent single, which came in the form of July 2022 hit “Hot Shit” with Kanye West and Lil Durk. But, by way of an incredibly momentous collaboration, it seems that the Cardi B drought could soon come to an end.

This week, rumors began to circulate that the 30-year-old hit machine has a song on the way with Columbian icon Shakira. What most suggests this possibility is a song titled “Estoy Lamida” found on the Broadcast Music Inc. website, registered under both Cardi and Shakira’s names.

BMI is a database where artists and their record labels register upcoming music in preparation for a release. So, although an official announcement has yet to be made and a release date has not been set, there is a strong indication that a Cardi B and Shakira joint single is be on the horizon.

Earlier this month during an Instagram livestream, Cardi promised that an “album is coming,” but said that the thought of releasing it gives her axniety.

“I’ve been having a lot of anxiety because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour, and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids,” she said.

However, in early April, she celebrated the five-year anniversary of her 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy, which has since reached 4x RIAA platinum cetification and won the 2019 Grammy for Rap Album of the Year.

As she works on the follow-up to Invasion of Privacy, and hopefully finds herself in the right mindset to release it, “Estoy Lamida” could be the perfect fire-starter for her eventual rollout. But, fans will just have to wait and see if the supposed Cardi and Shakira collaboration is a false alarm, or if it is the real deal.

