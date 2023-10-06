Carly Pearce Bites Back with New Track “Heels Over Head”

Carly Pearce has shared a biting new track, “Heels Over Head.” The song follows “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” her duet with Chris Stapleton, and “Country Music Made Me Do It.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Pearce takes aim at an ex’s new relationship. The singer/songwriter doesn’t pull her punches on this candid track, singing She’s good at the things good girls don’t do / Knows how to wear red and her way around a bed / Bet you’re head over heels ’cause she’s heels over head for you. It’s seething and deliciously hedonistic for the listener. Pearce gets down and dirty saying exactly what is on her mind with no inhibitions.

[RELATED: 15 of the Best Quotes by Carly Pearce]

The release comes on the heels of Pearce’s performance at the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards. Pearce took the stage at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House to perform “Country Music Made Me Do It” in front of a host of genre heavyweights.

Pearce previously called that song “The essence of this next chapter for me. I wrote this song as an autobiographical anthem, but I can’t wait to hear the ways YOUR story has been influenced by country music.”

Pearce is currently on the Country Music Made Me Do It Tour. Pearce has tapped Adam Doleac and Hannah Ellis for tour support. She has stops in New York, Boston, Silver Spring, Augusta, and more. Find her full tour dates, HERE.

“SURPRISE! It’s been a crazy couple of years since I released 29 into the world, and I’m ready to begin this next chapter with you,” Pearce shared on Instagram. “I’m SO excited to bring the ‘Country Music Made Me Do It’ Tour to life this fall, to celebrate the true beginning of a turned page in my life, both musically and personally.”

Pearce and Stapleton’s collaborative track has garnered a major milestone on country radio. “We Don’t Fight Anymore” earned 95 first-week total station adds, which is a career first for Pearce. The track–written by Pearce, Shane McAnally, and Pete Good–kicked off Pearce’s post-29: Written In Stone era.

Photo by: Noam Galai/NBC