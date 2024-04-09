Carly Pearce Opens up on Touring With ‘Pioneer’ Tim McGraw

Carly Pearce is having a big year. A chance Instagram DM to Chris Stapleton’s wife led to a collaboration with the “Tennessee Whiskey” singer. Their duet, “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” earned a GRAMMY nomination and recently won Best Collaborative Video at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. Additionally, the “Heels Over Head” singer joins country legend Tim McGraw on his Standing Room Only Tour, which kicked off March 14 in Jacksonville, Florida. Pearce recently opened up about her experience touring with the “Live Like You Were Dying” singer.

Carly Pearce Says She’s “Learning From the Best”

It’s hard to believe McGraw has been on the country music circuit for three decades now. The Louisiana native scored his first No. 1 hit with the 1994 single “Don’t Take the Girl.” Today, McGraw has three GRAMMYs under his belt. He has also nabbed 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 11 Country Music Association trophies.

“Tim McGraw is one of those artists that you forget how many decades he has had hits and has been successful and continues to elevate,” Pearce, 33, recently told Fox News Digital.

As a millennial, Pearce came of age with McGraw’s music. The Kentucky native says she is “learning what it means to be a country music star from the best.”

“I grew up on ’90s country, so to be able to be on tour with one of the pioneers… and he is the sweetest, kindest, most humble, genuine person,” Pearce said.

Pearce Has a New Album Coming This Summer

Carly Pearce will drop her fourth studio album, Hummingbird, in June. On social media, the singer said Hummingbird showcases her belief “that there is light on the other side of darkness.”

“I hope it shows you that pain can be a lesson that shows you just how strong you are and what you truly deserve,” Pearce wrote in an Instagram caption. “That we can all find the ‘hummingbird’ in the midst of whatever we’re going through.”

In March, Pearce dropped the title track alongside the album announcement. The GRAMMY nominee calls it “the most unapologetically ‘Carly’ song I’ve ever written.” She says that she knew “Hummingbird” would be the album’s title as soon as it was written.

“This song plays on my bluegrass roots but also lyrically tells the story of the journey I am on of finding love,” Pearce said.

