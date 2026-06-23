Carly Pearce Finally Shares Release Date for Her Next Album ‘Honest Woman’

It has been over two years since Carly Pearce released her fourth studio album, Hummingbird. At the time, the singer praised legends like Loretta Lynn and George Jones for helping inspire the project. While most of the songs featured Pearce, she collaborated with Chris Stapleton on “We Don’t Fight Anymore.” Now, Pearce is ready to find her way back to the charts with her upcoming album, Honest Woman. And with fans excited for its release, the country star officially announced when the album will go live.

Pearce had more than one reason to celebrate. Besides announcing a new album, the project also marks her first release since signing with her new label. And fans won’t have to wait too long to hear it. Set to hit streaming platforms on August 28, Honest Woman will serve as Pearce’s fifth studio album.

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Releasing a statement about her new album, Pearce explained how the project helped her find herself. “When I started making Honest Woman, I found myself rediscovering who I am and why I wanted to be a country music singer in the first place.”

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Carly Pearce Is Focused On The Horizon

Acting as a bridge between her past and present, Pearce added, “This album takes me back to the beginning of my story, where the sounds of classic country and bluegrass music shaped who I am. I’m so proud of this body of work, and I truly feel like it’s my best yet.”

Looking at the track listing, Honest Woman will come packed with more than a dozen songs. And they won’t just highlight Pearce. Her steamy duet with Riley Green, “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay,” made the cut, along with songs like “How Long,” “Dream Come True,” and “WWJD.”

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With a new album on the way and a limited tour in the works, Pearce was ready to make 2026 the year of Carly. And she couldn’t be more ready. “Signing with BMG feels less like turning a new page and more like finding the best next chapter. I am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by a team that truly hears my voice and matches my ambition.”

While not sure what the future will hold, Pearce concluded, “The horizon looks exactly how it’s supposed to.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)