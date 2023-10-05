WATCH: Carly Pearce Performs ‘Country Music Made Me Do It’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Carly Pearce brought a little country to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On the October 4 episode, she took the late-night show stage to perform her current single titled “Country Music Made Me Do It.”

She isn’t afraid to express the low points of her life throughout her truthful songwriting. In the song, she sings: First time that I thought about cheating / First time that I blamed my dad / That time that I changed my last name / That time that I changed it back.

Pearce’s 2021 breakout album 29: Written in Stone established her songwriting ability. The new track is off her upcoming fourth album, which she has been working on. As of right now there is no release date or album title announced.

She’s kicking off her Country Music Made Me Do It Tour on Thursday, October 4 in New York City at the Town Hall. You can find tour dates and ticket information here.

Pearce and NEEDTOBREATHE recently collaborated on the song “Fall on Me” and dropped the music video last month. “Years ago I bought a ticket and went by myself to see NEEDTOBREATHE live because I was such a fan,” she said about the musical partnership, per People. “It is such an honor that they asked me to be on a song with them.”

Pearce recently said that “Country Music Made Me Do It” is, for her, “the essence of this next chapter for me. I wrote this song as an autobiographical anthem, but I can’t wait to hear the ways YOUR story has been influenced by country music.”

The singer/songwriter also became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2021, which was a long time dream of hers.

Photo by Noam Galai/NBC