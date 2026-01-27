Carrie Underwood Calls ‘American Idol’ Contestant Brooks Rosser a “Unicorn” After Incredible Audition

American Idol is still discovering great talent all these years in. On the season premiere of the competition series, 22-year-old Brooks Rosser blew judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood away.

Videos by American Songwriter

A medication technician at a dementia care facility, Rosser opened up how playing music connected him to his grandmother when she developed the illness.

In front of the judges, Rosser admitted that he has no experience playing in front of people, except that of his patients whom he connects to through his music.

After his introduction, Rosser began singing Joshua Slone’s “Your Place At My Place,” showing off his unique voice.“I just want to hear more!” Bryan exclaimed, before encouraging Rosser to put work on the back burner to play more shows. “No matter what you sing, it’s going to be beautifully unique.”

Carrie Underwood Calls Brooks Rosser a “Unicorn” Following Uniquely Beautiful Performance

Underwood agreed with Bryan’s assessment, telling Rosser, “You’re a unicorn. It’s one of one. That’s really cool.”

Richie inquired as to Rosser’s favorite song to sing his patients, and the Idol hopeful revealed it to be Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.” The singer then broke into that tune, delighting the judges once more.“It’s so good, man,” Richie said. “You have a unique style all your own.”

All three judges unanimously agreed to pass Rosser through to the next round, fulfilling the young man’s lifelong dream.

“I’ve always been shy and insecure, so hearing compliments from people as big as the judges really means something,” Rosser told the cameras after receiving his Golden Ticket.

The judges were just as thrilled by the development, with Richie remarking, “We’re so lucky. That’s crazy.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images