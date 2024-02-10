Carrie Underwood Cryptically Posts Then Deletes Video from Super Bowl Stadium

Is Carrie Underwood preparing to give some kind of Super Bowl-related performance this weekend? The country star has fans speculating about that possibility after she posted, and then deleted, a video of herself walking Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas, where Super Bowl LVIII will be held Sunday, February 11.

Fans who saw the Instagram post before it got deleted took to the comments section wondering if Underwood will be performing at this year’s Super Bowl or calling for her to headline the big game in the future.

Underwood, of course, has had a long history with the NFL. She’s been singing the theme song for Sunday Night Football for more than a decade. In addition, she belted out the national anthem in 2010 before Super Bowl XLIV.

Halftime Show Petition

Meanwhile, some fans have been calling for the NFL to tap Underwood to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. One of the country star’s faithful followers even launched a petition at Change.org that been getting some support.

“We want the Super Bowl halftime show that we deserve,” the fan wrote. “Cowboy Casanova? Yes. Before He Cheats? Heck yeah bro. Last Name? Uhhh yuhhh. Carrie Underwood is THE American Idol. We want to be BLOWN AWAY by a GOOD GIRL on stage as she leaves us FLAT ON THE FLOOR. Give the people what they deserve, what Jesus would do if he was at the wheel. Carrie Underwood for Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024.”

Of course, this year’s Halftime Show performer already has been announced—it’s R&B star Usher—but Underwood certainly seems like a good choice for a future Super Bowl.

Underwood’s Connections to Las Vegas

Meanwhile, Underwood also has a connection with Las Vegas, since she’s been playing an ongoing residency in the city at Resorts World Theatre. In addition, she has a partnership with Allegiant, the travel company that secured the naming rights to the Vegas-area stadium that’s hosting the 2024 Super Bowl.

The agreement has seen Underwood promoting Allegiant’s Allways Rewards Visa card. It also features a charitable element where $1 from each ticket sold to the singer’s residency shows was donated to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

More Super Bowl Details

Other artists who are confirmed to be giving Super Bowl-related performances this year include Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. McEntire will be singing the national anthem, while Stefani and Shelton will be performing on the TikTok Tailgate pre-game show.

Super Bowl LVIII will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francsico 49ers. The game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Pre-game coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Underwood’s 2024 Concert Plans

Carrie Underwood’s next run of dates on her REFLECTION Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre begins on March 6. Her 2024 itinerary includes two-dozen Las Vegas residency shows, as well as a March 20 headlining concert in El Paso, Texas, and a few other events.

Tickets for her concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

