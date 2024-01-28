NFL Fans Let Down After Being Stripped of Chris Stapleton & Carrie Underwood Performances for Conference Championship Games

In the words of Carrie Underwood, “I’ve been waiting all day for Sunday Night” — especially after the first football-less Saturday of the postseason.

Videos by American Songwriter

However, while the games may be in action, the beloved theme songs from Underwood and Chris Stapleton remain on the sidelines.

“Not one Carrie Underwood opening. Seems a miss,” one fan recently tweeted. Another X user questioned, “Where is my [Carrie Underwood] at?”

[Get Tickets to See Carrie Underwood Perform Live]

Underwood has served the past 11 years as the voice of Sunday Night Football. Yet, she has been MIA during the playoffs despite NBC airing games over the past two weekends. While Carrie Underwood’s voice has been designated to the regular season only, it’s allowed NFL fans more opportunity to appreciate Chris Stapleton’s masterful Monday Night Football anthem.

something about chris stapleton singing in the air tonight… put me on the field i could run through a brick wall — annie (@graynovember13) January 20, 2024

In an updated take on Phil Collins’ 1981 hit “In The Air Tonight,” Stapleton collaborates with Snoop Dogg and drummer Cindy Blackman Santana ahead of games airing on ESPN. According to many fans, the new rendition might even give the original a run for its money.

No disrespect to Phil Collin’s but that Chris Stapleton + Snoop Dogg cut of “In the Air Tonight” with NFL clips is FIRE — Ray Terrill (@Rayterrill) January 20, 2024

While there hasn’t been a Monday night game since the Wild Card round, ESPN has broadcast games throughout the postseason. In return, fans have continuously been gifted Stapleton’s powerful vocals over recent weeks. Unfortunately, that run came to an end this Sunday, when no games will air on ESPN.

Everytime I hear Chris Stapleton, Snogg Dogg and Cindy Blackman Santana’s version of In the Air Tonight I just gotta stop in my tracks and listen. It’s just that good — AJ’s Inferno🔥 (@jerseyjers29) January 21, 2024

Will Carrie Underwood & Chris Stapleton Perform at the Super Bowl?

The AFC Conference Championship game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs airs on CBS and is streamable on Paramount+. In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers take on the Detroit Lions on FOX.

The winner of each game will face off in Super Bowl LVIII. The game takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Sunday, February 11, 2024. The Voice host Reba McEntire will perform the National Anthem, while R&B legend Usher will headline the halftime show. Neither Carrie Underwood nor Chris Stapleton have been tabbed for performances.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission