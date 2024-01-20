Carrie Underwood Reveals if She’d Ever Headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Carrie Underwood has been connected to the NFL for more than a decade. For the past 11 years, she has sung the Sunday Night Football theme song. “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” is as much a part of Sunday Night Football as the coin toss and kickoff. This left some wondering if she’d ever take on the biggest Sunday Night game in the NFL.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Underwood revealed her thoughts on headlining a Super Bowl Halftime Show. The superstar said she wasn’t sure. “I mean, that’s a lot of pressure,” she said. “It would have to be just the right circumstances.”

This makes sense. After all, there are few times an artist would be scrutinized more than during a Super Bowl Halftime Show. Millions of people across the nation tune in annually to see the biggest NFL game of the year. As a result, artists who take on the headliner role are performing for fans, haters, and people who are utterly unfamiliar with their work. Even a veteran superstar like Underwood would face this diversity of viewers. With everyone so ready to pick performances apart, it is easy to see why the Halftime Show would feel like a lot of pressure.

Carrie Underwood and the NFL

Underwood’s connection to the NFL and “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” started in 2006 with P!nk. She reworked Joan Jett’s hit “I Hate Myself for Loving You” to make it a theme song for Sunday Night Football. The next year country hitmaker Faith Hill took over the theme song spot. She had a six-year run with the league before stepping down and making room for Underwood.

Underwood started singing the Sunday Night Football theme in 2013. Every year, she records several versions of the song in one session. This allows her to mention the teams for each regular season and most playoff games by name.

“It’s one main version, top to bottom, and then kind of filling in lines,” Underwood revealed. “When we go in to record, we do it all at once. I do the whole main version, but then we go through and pick up all of the matchups for each week of regular season football, and then we go into playoff football. I then sing every possible combination of teams that could possibly maybe play each other,” she added.

