‘Sunday Night Football’ Fans Are Feeling Lost Without Carrie Underwood’s Theme Song for Playoffs

From the moment Carrie Underwood stepped on the stage during Season 4 of American Idol in 2005, there was no stopping her. Not only did she win the competition, she continued to expand her career with hits like “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and “Before He Cheats.” Releasing nine studio albums, Rolling Stone considered Underwood to be the “female vocalist of her generation in any genre.” While the singer holds an ongoing residency in Las Vegas, she’s also spent the last 11 years contributing to NBC’s coverage of Sunday Night Football with the theme song “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.” But with the season coming to a close, it seems fans are already missing the star.

Videos by American Songwriter

With it being Sunday, NFL fans are ready for another round of games and to see which teams will compete against the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers, respectively, for a chance to go to the Super Bowl. While excited to see which teams make it, some fans are having withdrawals over not hearing Underwood’s voice welcoming them to another night of football.



No Carrie Underwood for playoff games just isn’t right 😢 @SNFonNBC @carrieunderwood — All About Carrie (@allabout_cu) January 15, 2024

All these NBC games and not one Carrie Underwood opening. Seems a miss. — J W (@wehmanjonathan) January 15, 2024

[Grab Your Ticket To See Carrie Underwood: Reflection]

Although fans will have to wait until next season to hear Underwood’s “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night,” they still used the song to promote their teams on Twitter.

Underwood Feels Part of NFL Players’ Journey

As for Underwood, she said she finds it hard to believe that she has performed different variations of the song for over a decade. What is even more unbelievable is how she noted football players watched her sing the song before they even entered the NFL.

[RELATED: A Breakdown of Carrie Underwood’s 3 NFL, Sunday Night Football Theme Songs]

Speaking on The Morning Mash Up, Underwood said, “I think my favorite is when … it kind of dawns on me that it’s like, before these guys were playing in Sunday Night Football games, they were watching Sunday Night Football. I’ve been [recording the theme for] 11 years, so some of these guys were younger, watching these football games, just thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, if I could be on Sunday Night Football.’ And then, when they get there, I’m a little part of their journey, which is really cool.”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT