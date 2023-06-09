Carrie Underwood Unveils ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Deluxe Edition

Carrie Underwood is making Denim and Rhinestones deluxe. On Friday (June 9), the superstar announced she’s releasing the deluxe edition of her latest album, Denim and Rhinestones, which features six new songs, including her current single “Out That Truck” and the brand new song, “Take Me Out.” The latter track finds Underwood in a relationship that’s in need of a little fuel on the fire, the lyrics longing for her to be desired in fall in love all over again. Make me feel like your woman/Slow burnin’ in a neon crowd/Yeah, I’m wantin’ you to want me, baby/So take me out, she sings with delicate vocals.

“I love the Denim & Rhinestones album so much that we’ve added 6 more tracks and have a deluxe version coming September 22, which includes my new single #OutOfThatTruck!” Underwood writes on Instagram. The album was originally released in June 2022. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and No. 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200. The lead single, “Ghost Story,” reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, while the follow-up single “Hate My Heart,” cracked the Top 20.

The deluxe album will be released on September 22, with the additional tracks to be announced at a later date. It’s available for pre-order now.

Underwood is set to return to Las Vegas for her residency, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, at Resorts World on June 21. She’ll perform several times throughout June, September, and December, with one-off shows on July 1 and November 29. She’s also set to open for one of her musical heroes, Guns N’ Roses, on three of their North American shows on their World Tour. She’ll open for them during two shows in Canada – Croix-Bieue Medavie Stadium in Moncton, New Brunswick, on August 5 and Parc Jean Drapeau in Montreal on August 8 – as well as GEODIS Park in Nashville on August 26.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Carrie Underwood