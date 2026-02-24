Carrie Underwood Invites ‘American Idol’ Contestant’s Young Son to Sit in Her Chair During His Mom’s Epic Hollywood Week Performance

Keyla Richardson is working to make her son proud. After earning her Golden Ticket with a performance of Pink’s “Glitter in the Air,” Richardson was ready to bring her American Idol success into Hollywood Week.

Videos by American Songwriter

The 29-year-old single mom and music teacher decided to do just that with an unforgettable performance of Jason Mraz’s “I Won’t Give Up.” Richardson told the cameras that the song choice was a nod to her son, who she hopes to inspire on Idol.

Before Richardson took the stage, though, Carrie Underwood sought out the contestant’s son. Once she located him, Underwood invited the tot to sit in her seat to watch his mom’s performance.

When Richardson came out on stage she smiled as she saw her son front and center.

“I want to let my son know never give up baby boy. I love you,” she told him. “This is for you, baby.”

Richardson nailed her performance, so much so that Underwood leaned over to her son midway through and said, “She’s doing real good right now.”

The tot, who was singing along the whole time, nodded proudly after Underwood’s assessment.

Keyla Richardson’s Son Praises Her After Incredible American Idol Performance

When Richardson’s performance came to an end, Luke Bryan marveled, “I don’t know how you sang with him looking at you like that.”

“I love your look. I love the song,” he added. “You just slayed that. You even showed us more of what you are.”

The most important person in the room was the next to speak, with Richardson’s son telling her, “You did great, mom. Your confidence, the way you just sung to the whole audience, really warmed my heart.”

“Thank you so much,” she replied. “It’s for you, baby.”

Backstage after her performance, Richardson told the cameras, “It was one of the best moments of my life.”

Richardson’s Idol journey isn’t over yet. The contestant made it through the first round of cuts, but will have to survive one more axing to make it to the Top 30.

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Connie Chornuk