Mumford and Sons 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets (While You Still Can)

Mumford and Sons announced a spate of North American tour dates for 2026 late last week. The tour, dubbed the Prizefighter Tour in honor of their new album of the same name, will see the trio visiting Europe, Ireland, Canada, and of course, the U.S. after a brief spring run in Australia and New Zealand.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Prizefighter Tour kicks off in earnest on June 2 in Vancouver, B.C. The initial North American run includes Chicago, Toronto, and Boston before hopping across the pond for a stretch of European dates. These will include London, Rome, Berlin, and more before the tour resumes its course in North America for the final leg. Tampa, Louisville, Albuquerque, and more are included in the final run before it wraps October 6 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Sierra Ferrell, Caamp, Dylan Gossett, The War on Drugs, the Marcus King Band, and more will appear at select dates. The Prizefighter Tour also includes a good deal of festival dates, including Belgium’s Rock Werchter, Iowa’s Hinterland Music Festival, Brazil’s Rock in Rio, and Kentucky’s Bourbon & Beyond.

How to Get Tickets to Mumford and Sons’ Prizefighter Tour 2026

Mumford and Sons Agora fan club members (sign up here) will have exclusive presale access beginning Tuesday, February 24 at 10:00 AM local time. View the complete instructions via Mumford and Sons’ Instagram below.

Live Nation presale will begin on Wednesday, February 25 at 10:00 AM local time. Set your reminder now! General onsale begins Friday, February 27 at 10:00 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get Mumford and Sons tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

04/24 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

04/25 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

04/28 — Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre

04/29 — Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

05/02 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

06/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ||

06/04 — Bozeman, MT @ Bobcat Stadium ||

06/06 — Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field †

06/08 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena ‡

06/09 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ‡

06/11 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field #

06/13 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium #

06/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake ‡

06/16 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater ‡

06/18 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower FCU Amphitheater ‡

06/19 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ‡

06/20 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium +

06/22 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park +

07/01 — Groningen, NL @ Stadspark

07/02 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

07/04 — London, UK @ BST Hyde Park ^

07/05 — Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park

07/07 — Rome, IT @ Rock in Roma

07/09 — Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne

07/31 — Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater ~

08/01 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/02 — Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater ~

08/04 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ~

08/06 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino ~

08/07 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena ~

08/09 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ~

08/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ~

08/15 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion ~

08/16 — Montreal, QC @ Lasso Festival

09/12 — Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio

09/20 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena %

09/22 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater %

09/23 — Madison, WI @ Kohl Center %

09/25 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/29 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater %

10/01 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion %

10/03 — Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater ||

10/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum ||

|| = w/ Sierra Ferrell

† = w/ Sierra Ferrell and Dylan Gossett

‡ = w/ Dylan Gossett

= w/ Caamp and Dylan Gossett

+= w/ Lord Huron and Dylan Gossett

^ = w/ The War on Drugs

~ = w/ Medium Build

% = w/ Marcus King Band

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

When you purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.