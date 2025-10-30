Country Star Launches New Video Series To Help Combat Veteran Suicide

Like many country singers, Aaron Watson grew up surrounded by the genre. Thanks to his parents, Watson nurtured a love for singers like Willie Nelson, George Jones, and Merle Haggard. That love eventually turned into passion, leading him to explore his own career in the music industry. And for the past two decades, he has released over a dozen studio albums. But recently, Watson shifted his focus from music to helping protect veterans from rising suicide rates.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sadly, the Department of Veterans Affairs constantly works to save the lives of veterans who find themselves going down a dark road. Looking at the numbers, in 2022 alone, over 6,400 veterans took their lives. That comes to an average of 18 deaths a day. Shocked by that number, Watson decided to take a stand with his new Good Song series.

Releasing a video about the new series on Instagram, Watson explained how the objective was to highlight veterans and offer them an escape from their daily struggles. “ We’re gonna take them to play golf, we’re gonna cook them a steak, we’re gonna get them some VIP tickets to a country concert and then we’re gonna end it with a good song. Y’all come tag along with us. It’s gonna be fun.”

[RELATED: Aaron Watson Raises Money for Sick 2-Year-Old Boy in His Late Daughter’s Memory]

Aaron Watson Fighting To Bring Veteran Suicide Rates To Zero

Aside from a day of sports, good food, and some great music, Watson wanted to bring the number of suicides in the veteran community down to zero. “The suicide rate amongst our heroes is so high, and we’ve got to bring that number down to zero. It starts with the everyday little things, reminding them of how much we appreciate their service and their sacrifice.”

Ready to get to work, Watson received a great deal of love from fans. “Thank you. Our veterans need good people to step up and honor their sacrifices and hardships.” Another person added, “Aw, you’re incredible man! Can’t wait for this series.”

As for when fans can watch the series, the first episode will drop on Friday, October 31st, at 10:00 a.m. CT. With Good Song, Watson hopes to offer not just a day of comfort, but a reminder to every veteran that they are seen, valued, and never alone.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out ot the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing 1. The veterans support line is open 24/7 and offers confidential support for veterans and their loved ones.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)