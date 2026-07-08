Jordan Davis Reveals How Thomas Rhett Changed His Life Early in His Career

Jordan Davis couldn’t be more thankful for Thomas Rhett. On July 8, Rhett was inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame, and Davis was on hand to offer some kind words to his longtime pal.

Davis began his speech by calling it “a privilege” to speak about Rhett. That’s because Rhett, he said, “has meant so much to me and to so many people here today.” Not just in terms of his music, but as a person too.

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Davis’ relationship with Rhett dates back a decade, when he saw Rhett perform in Baton Rogue, Louisiana. Then, in 2023, Davis got to open for Rhett on his Bring the Bar to You Tour.

“He’s the exact same person sitting here today as he was in 2016 when I first met him, and even the years before that,” Davis told the crowd. “The same person that will play a sold out show in Saskatoon for two hours, walk off stage, and then walk into the green room of one of the opening acts of that tour and sit for another two hours and answer questions and give advice about writing, touring, managing a family, and being gone as much as we are.”

Davis noted that Rhett “didn’t have to” extend that kindness, but chose to anyway.

“He could’ve easily played that show, walked on his bus, took off for the next city. But that’s not who Thomas Rhett is,” Davis said. “Instead, he sat in that green room with me, talked to me for two hours.”

Jordan Davis Praises Thomas Rhett’s Character

Davis said that he left that conversation “with a lot more than advice on the music business.”

“I left that room with a blueprint on who I wanted to be as an artist and as a person,” he said. “I’ve told him many times that he’ll probably never know the impact that the words and conversations we had that night, what they meant to me. But ever since that night I have approached music differently. It’s all because of Thomas.”

Davis continued by praising Rhett as someone “who makes people feel seen and heard onstage and offstage.” He added that Rhett “genuinely cares about others” and works to “make everyone he meets feel like family.”

“The coolest thing is that, in a world where fame can easily become someone’s identity, Thomas has never let that define him,” Davis said. “Instead, he stayed grounded in the things that matter most to him, which is his faith, his family, his friendships, and his deep love for country music.”

Rhett’s star on the Music City Walk of Fame, Davis said, “is a well-deserved recognition of an extraordinary career that represents years of talent, dedication, countless hours of hard work.”

“But for those who know Thomas, it also represents something deeper,” he continued. “It’s a reminder that you can achieve incredible success without losing your humility, your kindness, and your values.”

Davis concluded his speech by telling Rhett, “I hope you know how grateful I am to call you a friend. I’m excited to see what comes next.”

Photos by Jason Kempin/Getty Images