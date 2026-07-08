Concert Review: Niall Horan Leans Into Country During Grande Ole Opry Debut With the Help of Thomas Rhett

Niall Horan proved he’s akin to country during his crowd-pleasing Grand Ole Opry debut. The pop star has long professed an appreciation for the genre, noting the ways it has inspired his own songwriting. That fact was put clearly on display as he took the iconic circle on Tuesday night, July 7.

In his recent cover story with American Songwriter, Horan described being influenced by his surroundings, having written some of the songs on his latest album, Dinner Party, in Nashville. “You’re watching what’s going on, you go back into the studio, you pick back up, and all of a sudden everything reflects that,” Horan said. “They do subconsciously reflect where you are.”

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Niall Horan’s Opry Debut

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The songs Horan chose to play at the Opry during his debut certainly held a mirror up to Nashville. He fit right in between the country giants and the newcomers who made up the rest of the billing, including Charlie McCoy, Bryce Leatherwood, and Rhonda Vincent.

Horan took the stage with the anthemic “Tastes So Good”. This was his least country offering of the night as he quickly transitioned into the softer side of his musicality with his “favorite version” of “This Town”. That first album cut showcased the connection between his Irish pop and Nashville country.

“Traditional Irish music and country music work in tandem,” Horan said, before speaking about how country music influenced him, specifically with “This Town”. “When I pick up a guitar, I like to sit down and finger pick…When I was writing my very first album, this was the first thing that came out of me.”

Horan kept the momentum going by inviting his longtime friend Thomas Rhett out onto the stage. With the help of the Opry mainstay, Horan performed a version of “Old Tricks”. Standing in for Blake Shelton, Horan proved he could fit in a through-and-through country song.

The types of artists playing the Opry in recent years have expanded to include other genres. Notable divergences from the country format include pop princess Sabrina Carpenter, alt duo Aly & AJ, and rock band LANY.

To increase his country visibility, Horan is also set to play with Rhett at Nashville’s Geodis Park on July 9 and at Hersheypark Stadium on July 18, before taking on a solo tour in support of his latest album.

(Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)