Is Carrie Underwood Performing Her ‘Sunday Night Football’ Theme Song for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs?

With the Divisional Round of the NFL underway, teams prepare to take the field in hopes of landing a spot in the Super Bowl. While fans gather around to cheer on their favorite players, others are wondering about Carrie Underwood. For the past 11 years, the singer has contributed to the NFL thanks to her song “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.” Becoming the theme song for Sunday Night Football, Underwood has solidified herself as a part of the NFL. But with the regular season over and two games taking place on Sunday, will she return to ring in another night of football?

Sadly, there isn’t much football left in the NFL season. With the Divisional Round taking place this weekend, the Super Bowl is just a few short weeks away as it takes place on February 11. But with a weekend full of tough matchups, some fans wondered if Underwood would perform her theme song since there are games on Sunday. While enjoying her years with the NFL, it seems that Sunday will feature football, but not Underwood.

While also part of Sunday Night Football, the regular season is officially over. With just a few teams competing for a spot in the Super Bowl, it appears that Underwood will support her favorite team from home, like many fans.

Carrie Underwood Admits Super Bowl Is “A Lot Of Pressure”

Giving some insight into how she records different versions of the song, Underwood revealed that she records them all at once. Speaking with The Morning Mash Up, the singer said, “When we go in to record, we do it all at once. I do the whole main version, but then we go through and pick up all the matchups for each week of regular-season football, and then we go into playoff football. And I then sing every possible combination of teams that could possibly maybe play each other.”

Although Underwood worked with the NFL since 2013, surprisingly, she has yet to perform at a Super Bowl. The closest she ever came was singing the national anthem. This year, the duty of the halftime show went to Usher. When asked if she would accept an invitation to perform, the singer said, “I mean, that’s a lot of pressure. It would have to be just the right circumstances.”

While Underwood will be absent from Sunday’s lineup, fans continued to praise her “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night”, writing, “I absolutely love the new opening! You look amazing and I love it when you play the drums! It wouldn’t be football season without you!”

