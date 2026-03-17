Carrie Underwood to Headline Concert on the Course at the John Deere Classic

Carrie Underwood might be a country music singer, but her stardom took her far beyond Nashville. For some, they know her as the winner of American Idol. For others, they recognize her as the voice behind the “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” NFL anthem. And thanks to hits like “Before He Cheats,” the superstar has sold over 95 million albums and won eight Grammy Awards. With Underwood now set to perform during the Concerts on the Course at the John Deere Classic, the event will welcome one of the biggest stars in country music to its stage.

Videos by American Songwriter

During this year’s John Deere Classic, fans will get a special performance from Underwood. Not the first country singer to perform at the event, organizers have consistently called on Nashville for performers. Over the years, Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and Dierks Bentley have found themselves walking the famed course.

For fans looking to catch Underwood’s performance, the concert will take place on Saturday, July 4, at the end of play. And given that July 4 is Independence Day, the singer is sure to bring a few fireworks with her.

[RELATED: Carrie Underwood Reveals What She’d Change About Her Time as a Contestant on ‘American Idol’]

The Best Way To Watch Carrie Underwood At The John Deere Classic

With more details surrounding ticketing options yet to be released, the John Deere Classic did offer the Ultimate Party Pass. Promoted as “The Most VIP Ticket”, the price started at $450. And what does it include – “Depending on the day you choose, you will have access to the most enviable areas on course, for the entire day, including another new venue option, specifically for concert viewing on Sunday!”

Although the VIP Pass included drinks, food, and cocktails, the main selling point came from the special “concert viewing” area. That might not sound better than drinks and food, but organizers insisted there would be no reserved seating for the 18th green concert. Instead, entry to the viewing area will be first-come, first-served.

That detail makes the VIP Pass a must for those who want the best seats for the Underwood concert. And if that wasn’t enough, the pass included free parking.

Whether fans choose to splurge on the VIP experience or simply grab a spot near the stage, Underwood’s performance is shaping up to be one of the biggest highlights of the John Deere Classic. And with the show taking place on July 4, the country superstar will help turn the tournament into a full-blown Independence Day celebration.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)



When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.