Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans with Announcement of New Album, ‘Denim & Rhinestones’

Carrie Underwood is back with a new, country-glam album. Announced earlier this week, Underwood’s ninth studio album Denim & Rhinestones, set to arrive June 10, is the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2021 religious collection My Savior.

Underwood took to Instagram to share the cover image, saying, “I can’t wait any longer! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for Denim & Rhinestones.” The neon cover depicts Underwood in a denim dress topped with a classic, fringed denim jacket standing in front of a shimmering wall of rhinestones.

Underwood dropped the first single, “Ghost Story,” from the upcoming album last month. While the singer performed the single for the first time at the 2022 Grammy Awards, no additional announcements of the new album were made at the time. She picked up her eighth Grammy win at this year’s ceremony for Best Roots Gospel Album for her album My Savior, which she co-produced with David Garcia.

Known for her intricate storytelling, “Ghost Story” is a haunting warning to a past lover that she’s gonna be your ghost story / That keeping you up, all night memory.

“I have always loved performing songs that tell a story and inspire some kind of cinematic imagery when you hear them, and that is definitely true of ‘Ghost Story,’” Underwood said in a statement. “It creates a mood and a vibe that is different than anything else I’ve recorded before.”

Underwood recently finished the second sold-out run of her Las Vegas residency Reflection and will return for another run from May 11 through 21.

Denim & Rhinestones, out June 10, is available now for pre-order HERE. June 10 marks a very special date for Underwood. 17 years ago on that date, she made her debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry in 2005, shortly after winning American Idol.

Watch the official lyric video for the title track, “Denim & Rhinestones,” below:

Photo: Jeremy-Cowart / CMT