Cat Power Covered Bob Dylan’s Legendary 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert: Watch

Cat Power is a genre unto itself.

So, it makes sense that the raspy crooner would apply that style that’s all her own to some of the most famous songs and concerts in music history. The artist, who has released several cover albums, including Covers earlier this year, recently recreated Bob Dylan’s classic 1966 Royal Albert Hall concert.

The show, which was announced in July, took place over the weekend on Saturday (November 5) with Power (aka Chan Marshall) performing Dylan’s exact set, song for song. The first half was acoustic and then she was backed by a band for the second.

While the show is known as the Royal Albert Hall concert, Dylan really played the Manchester Free Trade Hall at the conclusion of his 1966 Dylan Goes Electric Tour. On a bootleg for the show, it was mislabeled but has since lived on as the Royal Albert Hall in London concert.

The bootleg show was released in 1998 as Bob Dylan Live 1966, The ‘Royal Albert Hall’ Concert.

“When I finally got the opportunity to play The RAH, it was a no brainer,” Power said when her show was announced. “I just wanted to sing Dylan songs. And as much as any, this collection of his songs, to me, belongs there.”

“It’s important for me to not do my thing,” Power told the Guardian. “I’m not being Bob, not at all. I don’t know how to describe it—I’m just recreating it, that’s all. But not making it mine. I had the inkling that I should protect that period of time and him making that crossover. It’s like this precipice of time that changed music for ever.”

She added, “My heart is racing, I’m terrified … It’s not like, ‘Oh what will Bob think?’ It’s like, ‘What am I doing? Am I doing something right?’ I’m going to cry.”

Check out videos from the show below.

Photo: Mario Sorrenti) / Shore Fire Media PR