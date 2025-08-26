Cause of Death Revealed for ‘American Idol’ Producer Robin Kaye and Husband

Helping create the legacy of American Idol, the show navigated the heartbreaking news in July when music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, died inside their home. On July 10th, the couple returned home and found an armed intruder inside. Shooting both Kaye and Deluca before fleeing the area, the death certificates recently revealed their cause of death.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to reports from People, Deluca succumbed to his wounds within seconds of the incident. As for Kaye, she survived the initial shot before ultimately dying from her injuries only a few minutes later. Although taking place on July 10th, the police discovered the bodies of the couple four days later, on July 14th.

The investigation first started when a loved one reached out to the authorities when they didn’t hear from Kaye or Deluca. Worried about them, the person asked for a wellness check. Once police arrived at the Encino house, they found the bodies of Kaye and Deluca.

While a heartbreaking situation, investigators looked through surveillance footage from the house for clues as to what happened. Thankfully, the security system showed 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian entering the house shortly after jumping over the fence.

[RELATED: Hurricane Erin Forces ‘American Idol’ Winner and Country Star To Reschedule North Carolina Show]

Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Remembers Robin Kaye Going The “Extra Mile”

Discussing what the investigation found, LAPD Lt. Guy Golan said, “There was a confrontation that ensued, which resulted in the victims receiving multiple gunshot wounds and succumbing to those injuries.”

With Kaye playing such a crucial role in the history of American Idol, former judge Randy Jackson shared his sadness over the heinous act. “Rest in peace, Robin. She was a dear friend to me and to so many—judges, executives, contestants, publishers, writers, producers, and artists alike. Robin consistently went the extra mile, meticulously ensuring songs were placed and cleared for the show. She was truly one of a kind. Forever loved and deeply appreciated.”

A spokesperson for American Idol also shared their love for Kaye, writing, “We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing. Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

(Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Guild of Music Supervisors)