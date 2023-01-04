Charles Kelley is Getting Sober with “Tools in Place”

Charles Kelley is sharing further insight into his sobriety journey.

The Lady A singer first attempted to get sober around 2016 upon request from bandmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood and has made multiple attempts to get sober by himself since January 2022. Months later, the singer committed to getting sober with the help of professionals and entered a treatment center.

“This is the first time I actually put tools in place,” he told his bandmates in the summer of 2022, according to an interview with Men’s Health.

He’s since been attending recovery meetings and learning from the stories of others. Kelley noted that getting sober has had a positive impact on other aspects of his life, including physical health. He said he’s consuming thousands of calories less a day, replacing booze with cans of La Croix. He also is more energized to exercise, which he’s doing six days a week, and has led to weight loss.

“It’s amazing what not drinking will do,” he expressed. “You save yourself, I’m ashamed to say, anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 calories a day in booze—you’re bound to lose some weight. But I look back at pictures from just three months ago. It’s my face, my midsection. I’ve found that it all goes hand in hand.

“When I’m not drinking, I feel better,” he continued. “So then I work out…Little by little, these habits come in and then you’re naturally like, ‘Well, I’m working out, not drinking.’ I’m starting to see results.”

In August 2022, Lady A announced they were postponing their Request Line Tour to 2023 to support Kelley in achieving sobriety.

“We are a band, but more importantly…we’re family,” they said in a statement at the time. “We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together.”

He also has channeled his experience with alcohol into music. In December, Kelley released his goodbye letter to the substance, “As Far As You Could.” Kelley co-wrote the song with Haywood and Jimmy Robbins.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM