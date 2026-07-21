Chart-Topping Glam-Rock Guitarist Dies Days Before His 81st Birthday

Tony Thorpe has died. The glam-rock guitarist, who was best known for his work with The Rubettes, recently died after suffering from “recently failing health,” according to a post on his Facebook page.

Thorpe was 80 at the time of his death. He would have celebrated his 81st birthday on July 20.

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“It is with great sadness that we officially announce the passing of Anthony John Thorpe,” the post read. “He was a father to Clay, a husband to Shirle, a friend to many, and a mentor to countless musicians young and old.”

“His recently failing health did little to diminish his fierce intellect and sharp sense of humour,” the post continued. “He will leave an unfillable hole in the lives of all who knew him, or his music. Our love and thoughts go to his son Clayton. God bless, Tone x.”

In a post to The Rubettes’ Facebook page, Alan Williams, Thorpe’s one time bandmate, paid tribute to the late musician.

“Mercifully now at peace. Dear Tony, our paths having crossed but fleetingly during which time was conceived wondrous music and often hilariously memorable moments,” Williams wrote. “Your brilliance with the axe and the pen cannot be denied and remains with us, never forgotten. Rest now Cowboy.”

What to Know About Tony Thorpe

The Rubettes came to be in 1973, with Williams handling lead vocals, Thorpe on guitar, John Richardson on drums, Mick Clarke on bass, and Peter Arnesen and Bill Hurd on the keys.

A last minute appearance on the U.K. show Top of the Pops catapulted the band into success, and sent their first single, “Sugar Baby Love,” to No. 1.

They went on to become one of the most popular bands of the ’70s.

Throughout their tenure, the glam rock band sold more than 30 million albums thanks to songs including “Tonight,” “Juke Box Jive,” “I Can Do It.” They’re also known for later releases like “Julia,” “Allez Ooop,” and “Ooh La La.”

Thorpe left the band in 1979. The Rubettes are still going strong today, with Williams continuing to handle the band’s lead vocals.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images