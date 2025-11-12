Watch the New Music Video for Cheap Trick’s Latest Single, the Funky, Hard-Rocking “The Riff That Won’t Quit”

Cheap Trick will be releasing its 21st studio album, All Washed Up, this Friday, November 14. In advance of the new record’s arrival, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers from Rockford, Illinois, have debuted a music video for their latest single, “The Riff That Won’t Quit.”

Videos by American Songwriter

As its title suggests, “The Riff That Won’t Quit” is a hard-driving rock tune laden with incessant guitar riffs. The song features a funky hard-rock groove, a blazing solo from Rick Nielsen, and powerhouse vocals from frontman Robin Zander.

[RELATED: Cheap Trick Is All Washed Up (Not Really!), Announces New Studio Album; Check Out Lead Single, “Twelve Gates”]

The video features black-and-white footage of the band having fun while recording in the studio. You can check it out at Cheap Trick’s official YouTube channel,

“The Riff That Won’t Quit” is the second advance single released from All Washed Up. The first was the psychedelic/power-pop gem “Twelve Gates,” which was written by Zander’s son, Robin Taylor Zander.

Robin Zander and bassist Tom Petersson recently took part in a video interview on the TalkShopLive website to chat about various aspects of All Washed Up.

During the Q&A, Zander commented that he was happy to unexpectedly come across “The Riff That Won’t Quit” while watching sports on TV.

“I was watching Sunday Night Football,” he shared. “And 1:30 in the morning they replayed some of it, and they played that song almost all the way through during the playback of the [game].”

More About the All Washed Up Album

All Washed Up was recorded at multiple studios in Nashville and at Sweetzerland Studios near Los Angeles. The album was co-produced by Cheap Trick and Julian Raymond, who has worked on all of the band’s albums since 2006’s Rockford.

All Washed Up can be pre-ordered now. It will be released on CD, as a vinyl LP, and via digital formats. The LP will be available on standard black vinyl, and on orange-marble vinyl sold exclusively at Cheap Trick’s online store and limited to 1,000 copies.

About Cheap Trick’s Upcoming Tour Plans

Cheap Trick has nine concerts remaining on its 2025 tour schedule. The band’s itinerary spans from a November 14 performance in Reno, Nevada, through a December 7 show in Waukee, Iowa.

Most of the gigs are headlining dates, while Cheap Trick also will be opening for Heart at four shows. Those concerts are scheduled for November 18 in Anaheim, California; November 23 in Seattle; December 2 in Omaha, Nebraska; and December 4 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Check out Cheap Trick’s full tour schedule at CheapTrick.com.

Meanwhile, during the TalkShopLive interview, Zander discussed the band’s potential plans for 2026, which will mark Cheap Trick’s 50th anniversary.

“Obviously, 2026 is when we are treading on our 50-year anniversary [of our debut] record, which was [released in early 1977],” Robin noted. “So … I’m looking forward to next year. I hope that we can put together something special for 50 years.”

11/14 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

11/16 – Turlock, CA @ Turlock Community Theatre

11/18 – Anaheim, CA @ HONDA Center+

11/21 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

11/23 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena+

12/2 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena+

12/4 – Green Bay, WI @ Reach Center+

12/5 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

12/7 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

+ = opening for Heart.

(Photo by Jeff Daly)