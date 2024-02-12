Hot Mic Catches Taylor Swift’s First Words to Travis Kelce Following Dramatic Super Bowl Victory

Travis Kelce officially held up his end of the bargain with girlfriend Taylor Swift after his Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl in a thrilling 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers. And while Kelce may not have popped the question on every Swiftie’s mind, the pop supernova did have a few words for him.

Videos by American Songwriter

Without the commentators voices pic.twitter.com/e8kaS8eOsc — ana (taylor’s version) (@invisibleasu) February 12, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Share Long Embrace After Super Bowl Win

In an instantly iconic pop culture moment, viewers saw Kelce wrap Swift up in a passionate kiss on the field at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Videos circulating the internet confirm what Swift told Kelce after he secured his third Super Bowl ring in five years.

“Oh my god,” Swift said in disbelief, wrapping her arms around Kelce. ““I cannot believe that. I can’t believe you. How did you do that?”

“Was it electric?” Kelce asked Swift later in the exchange.

“It was unbelievable,” the “Blank Space” singer gushed. “That was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Swift went berserk with her posse, including actress Blake Lively and rapper Ice Spice, as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found wide receiver Mecole Hardman for a walk-in touchdown, capping off a furious fourth-quarter comeback that sent the Super Bowl to overtime for only the second time ever.

Lana Del Rey gets knocked over during the #SuperBowl celebration in Taylor Swift’s suite.



pic.twitter.com/iQR4YZbZJI — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 12, 2024

Later, the 34-year-old pop star beamed as the tight end gave a rousing speech while accepting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“Viva Las Vegas!” Kelce exclaimed, multiple times.

It’s a Love Story, Baby

Swift and Kelce have had plenty to celebrate this February. Swift became the first-ever four-time Album of the Year winner at the previous Sunday’s (Feb. 4) GRAMMY awards.

[RELATED: Travis Kelce Belts Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” to Packed Out Crowd at Super Bowl After-Party]

Kelce promised his girlfriend he’d “hold up his end of the bargain” and bring home some hardware of his own. After he did just that, the couple shared a dance to Swift’s 2008 hit “Love Story” (from her first Album of the Year) at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl afterparty, held at XS Nightclub at the Wynn in Las Vegas.

THE QUALITY? TAYVIS DANCING TO LOVE STORY pic.twitter.com/q83Vp5wqnp — t ♡ (@1387strings) February 12, 2024

“the way this scene looks like something straight out of a movie,” one Swiftie rhapsodized on X/Twitter.

Featured image via CBS/Paramoun+ Stream / @invisibleasu on X)