Chris Cornell’s Daughter Toni Pays Tribute to Her Late Father with Moving Performance of “Nothing Compares 2 U”

Toni Cornell, daughter of famed Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell, paid tribute to her late dad on the heels of his posthumous 2022 Grammy nominations with a moving performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Singing the Prince song, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which Chris helped to give a second life with his stirring renditions, Toni performed elegantly, backed by strings and guitarist Pete Thorn, who had toured with Chris previously.

Chris received two posthumous Grammy nominations for Best Rock Album for his collection of cover tracks, No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1, which came out in late 2020. And Best Rock Performance for his rendition of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” from that collection.

Seventeen-year-old Toni is the daughter of Chris and his wife Vicky Karayiannis, a Paris-based American publicist. In 2017, Toni released her debut single, “Far Away Places,” which was recorded and produced by Chris at their home studio in Miami.

Three months later, Chris died by suicide at 52 years old. Since then, there have been significant disputes and even lawsuits between the remaining members of Soundgarden and Karayiannis.

In November, Soundgarden shared their support for Chris’ Grammy nominations, writing on Twitter, “Congratulations to our brother Chris on his two Grammy nominations! No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 was nominated for Best Rock Album and his version of “Nothing Compares 2 U”, from that same album, was nominated for Best Rock Performance. XOSG!”

Photo: Paul Lorkowski pic.twitter.com/6DTjyiyYea — Soundgarden (@soundgarden) November 24, 2021

Check out a video of Chris singing “Nothing Compares 2 U” with his acoustic from 2015 here below.