The Top 11 Songs for Trimming the Tree This Holiday Season

One of the most beloved holiday traditions this time of year is decorating the house and, more specifically, decorating the tree. Whether yours is a Charlie Brown-esque branch of a tree, a metallic or plastic one you put away in the closet 10-11 months out of the year, or a freshly cut aromatic pine, trimming the tree and adorning it with bobbles and lights is a delight.

To accompany you along your tree decorating journey, we wanted to create the perfect on-theme playlist for the experience. So get out the step-stool or your big tree trimmers, and just turn up the volume on this curated collection. Don’t forget to put a few ornaments on the back of the tree, too!

Enjoy!

Radiohead, “Fake Plastic Trees”

*NSYNC, “Under My Tree”

Dave Matthews Band, “The Dreaming Tree”

Lady Gaga, “Christmas Tree”

KT Tunstall, “Black Horse And The Cherry Tree”

Vince Guaraldi Trio, “O Tannenbaum”

Lead Belly, “In the Pines”

Jackson 5, “Little Christmas Tree”

Aretha Franklin, “Oh Christmas Tree”

Brenda Lee, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Beach Boys, “A Day In The Life Of A Tree”