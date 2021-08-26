Chris Stapleton Plays Hit Single, “Worry B Gone,” On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Last night (August 25), the Platonic-ideal-of-a-country-voice singer, Chris Stapleton, performed his new single, “Worry B Gone,” on NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers from the comfort of a home studio.

The track, from the Kentucky-born Stapleton’s Billboard No. 1 Country Album, Starting Over, is fit for saloons, dirt roads, dancing at home, or tailgates. Starting Over was recently the 2021 album of the year for the Academy of Country Music Awards. Additionally, the Grammy-winning artist, 43, has more stops to come, including gigs in Atlanta, New York City, Nashville, and the Gorge Amphitheater outside Seattle.

CHRIS STAPLETON’S “ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW”

August 26—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

August 27—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^ (SOLD OUT)

August 28—Atlanta, GA— Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood^ (SOLD OUT)

September 3—Napa, CA—BottleRock Napa Valley

September 9—Milwaukee, WI—Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater§

September 16—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

September 17—Birmingham, AL—Oak Mountain Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

September 18—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

September 23—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts°

September 24—Burgettstown, PA—Pavilion at Star Lake°

September 25—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center*

September 30—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater%

October 1—Camden, NJ—BB&T Pavilion%

October 2—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center%

October 7—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview^

October 8—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden+

October 9—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center^

October 14—Columbia, MO—Mizzou Arena+

October 15—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena+

October 16—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center+ (SOLD OUT)

October 21—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center+

October 22—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

October 23—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

October 28—Lubbock, TX—United Supermarket Arena**

October 29—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater**

October 30—Phoenix, AZ—Ak-Chin Pavilion** (SOLD OUT)

November 4—Austin, TX—Frank Erwin Center** (SOLD OUT)

November 5—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center** (SOLD OUT)

November 6—The Woodlands, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion** (SOLD OUT)

November 13—Minneapolis, MN—U.S. Bank Stadium%%

November 18—Orlando, FL—Amway Center^

November 19—Estero, FL—Hertz Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

November 20—West Palm Beach, FL—iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

December 3—Memphis, TN—FedEx Forum+

December 4—Biloxi, MS—Mississippi Coast Coliseum+ (SOLD OUT)

December 5—Knoxville, TN—Thompson-Boling Arena+

April 20, 2022—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center^^

April 21, 2022—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center^^

April 23, 2022—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field##

June 2, 2022—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena††

June 3, 2022—Ridgefield, WA—Sunlight Supple Amphitheater†† (SOLD OUT)

June 4, 2022—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheater†† (SOLD OUT)

June 11, 2022—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater‡‡

June 16, 2022—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena††

June 17, 2022—Wheatland, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre††

June 18, 2022—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre††

June 23, 2022—West Valley City, UT—Usana Amphitheater§§

June 24, 2022—Denver, CO—Ball Arena§§

June 25, 2022—Denver, CO—Ball Arena§§

“ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW” SPECIAL GUESTS

*with special guests Yola and Kendell Marvel

^with special guests Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

+with special guests The Marcus King Band and Yola

°with special guests Margo Price and Kendell Marvel

§with special guest Sheryl Crow

%with special guests The Marcus King Band and Caylee Hammack

**with special guests Jamey Johnson and Yola

^^with special guests Margo Price and Yola

##with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola

††with special guests Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

‡‡with special guests Dwight Yoakam and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

§§with special guests Sheryl Crow and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

%%with George Strait and Little Big Town