Chris Stapleton Wins CMA Male Vocalist of the Year, Sets Record for Most Wins Ever in the Category

Wednesday night (Nov. 9) at the CMA Awards, country star Christ Stapleton won the award for Male Vocalist of the Year, setting the record for most wins, six, in that category.

Stapleton also performed a rendition of his song, “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive,” with Patty Loveless during the live broadcast. Stapleton and Loveless first performed the song at Stapleton’s Kentucky Rising concert in October, which raised over $2.8 million to support flood relief in Eastern Kentucky.

The accolades follow Stapleton’s acclaimed album, Starting Over, which won three awards at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Country Album (Starting Over), Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”), and Best Country Song (“Cold”). Stapleton also performed “Cold”—a song written with his longtime bandmates J.T. Cure and Derek Mixon along with Dave Cobb—during the live awards broadcast.

Stapleton will return to the road in 2023 for a series of stadium shows with George Strait and special guests Little Big Town. Upcoming stops include Glendale’s State Farm Arena, Milwaukee’s American Family Field, Seattle’s Lumen Field, Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High, and two nights at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Check out his live performance at the CMAs below along with upcoming tour dates.

CHRIS STAPLETON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

November 12—Atlanta, GA—Mercedes Benz Stadium*

January 19-22—Riviera, Mexico—Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa

March 17—Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater

March 18—Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater

April 30—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 6—Glendale, AZ—State Farm Arena‡

June 3—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field‡

June 17—Seattle, WA—Lumen Field‡

June 24—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High‡

July 8—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 20-22—Cullman, AL—Rock the South

July 28—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium‡

July 29—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium‡

August 5—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium‡

* with special guests Miranda Lambert, Dwight Yoakam, and Katie Pruitt

‡with George Strait and special guests Little Big Town

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage