Chris Stapleton Invites Jimmy Fallon to Play Guitar on “You Should Probably Leave” During ‘Tonight Show’ Performance

Famed country singer and five-time Grammy Award-winner, Chris Stapleton, brought famed talk show host, Jimmy Fallon, on stage with him at The Tonight Show Tuesday night (October 5).

Fallon introduced the performance as an “interesting performance,” saying, “I got a text last night from Chris saying that his guitarist Dave Cobb has an ear infection. So he could not travel, he could not fly on the plane. He’s fine. He said, ‘So I need a guitarist.’ And I said to Chris, ‘Say no more,” as Fallon pulled out his own guitar.

“We actually got on the phone and Facetimed last night,” Fallon laughed. “And you tried to teach me the lick and the chords to the song. I’m gonna try my best. So here’s me and Chris Stapleton doing ‘You Should Probably Leave.’ I appreciate this,” Fallon added as he headed to the stage to join Chris.

Check out the video here below.

The performance marks a big year for Stapleton, who also leads nominees at the upcoming 55th Annual CMA Awards with nominations in five categories, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (Starting Over), Single of the Year (“Starting Over”) and Song of the Year (“Starting Over”).

Stapleton is currently on the road for his All-American Road Show Tour with stops in New York’s Madison Square Garden, two nights at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and Washington State’s Gorge Amphitheatre as well as “A Concert for Kentucky”—a special performance to be held at University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field on April 23, 2022.

CHRIS STAPLETON’S “ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW”

October 7—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview^

October 8—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden+

October 9—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center^

October 14—Columbia, MO—Mizzou Arena+

October 15—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena+

October 16—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center+ (SOLD OUT)

October 21—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center+

October 22—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

October 23—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

October 28—Lubbock, TX—United Supermarket Arena**

October 29—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater**

October 30—Phoenix, AZ—Ak-Chin Pavilion** (SOLD OUT)

November 4—Austin, TX—Frank Erwin Center** (SOLD OUT)

November 5—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center** (SOLD OUT)

November 6—The Woodlands, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion** (SOLD OUT)

November 13—Minneapolis, MN—U.S. Bank Stadium%%

November 18—Orlando, FL—Amway Center^

November 19—Estero, FL—Hertz Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

November 20—West Palm Beach, FL—iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

December 3—Memphis, TN—FedEx Forum+

December 4—Biloxi, MS—Mississippi Coast Coliseum+ (SOLD OUT)

December 5—Knoxville, TN—Thompson-Boling Arena+

April 20, 2022—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center^^

April 21, 2022—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center^^

April 23, 2022—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field##

June 2, 2022—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena††

June 3, 2022—Ridgefield, WA—Sunlight Supple Amphitheater†† (SOLD OUT)

June 4, 2022—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheater†† (SOLD OUT)

June 11, 2022—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater‡‡

June 16, 2022—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena††

June 17, 2022—Wheatland, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre††

June 18, 2022—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre††

June 23, 2022—West Valley City, UT—Usana Amphitheater§§

June 24, 2022—Denver, CO—Ball Arena§§

June 25, 2022—Denver, CO—Ball Arena§§

“ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW” SPECIAL GUESTS

^with special guests Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

+with special guests The Marcus King Band and Yola

°with special guests Margo Price and Kendell Marvel

§with special guest Sheryl Crow

%with special guests The Marcus King Band and Caylee Hammack

**with special guests Jamey Johnson and Yola

^^with special guests Margo Price and Yola

##with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola

††with special guests Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

‡‡with special guests Dwight Yoakam and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

§§with special guests Sheryl Crow and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

%%with George Strait and Little Big Town