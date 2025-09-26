Founding Kiss Member Hospitalized, Cancels Show “Against His Wishes” After Studio Fall

In 1973, Ace Frehley joined Peter Criss, Gene Simmons, and Paul Stanley in forming the rock band Kiss in New York City. Nearly a decade later, the guitarist decided to strike out on his own, leaving the band in 1982. Although he returned to Kiss in the late ’90s for the band’s farewell tour, Frehley has continued to thrive as a solo artist. Recently, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, 74, had to cancel a planned performance in California after a fall in his studio sent him to the hospital.

“He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time,” reads a statement posted to the “Rip It Out” singer’s social media account Thursday (Sept. 25.)

Unfortunately, this means Frehley will not take the stage Friday (Sept. 26) at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California.

“Please go to the fair to support his friends in Quiet Riot and Vixen, and Ace looks forward to continuing on his tour and finishing work on his next album, ‘Origins Vol. 4,” the statement concluded.

Ace Frehley’s Long History of Onstage Falls

Although this latest spill took place in his studio, Ace Frehley is no stranger to losing his balance onstage. His Spaceman costume included heavy platform boots, which are admittedly not the most practical choice for Frehley’s high-energy performances.

“I used to fall a lot in those boots,” Frehley told Music Radar earlier this year. “A lot of times. Paul [Stanley] would cover for me by walking over to me like it was part of the show. He made it look like it was choreography or something. If nobody realized I’d fallen, I play on my knees and get back up. It was just part of the show!”

When Frehley rejoined his bandmates for a Kiss reunion tour in the late ’90s, the native New Yorker had to rethink a signature move that involved dropping down to his knees during the outro solo in “Black Diamond.”

“During the Reunion Tour, I ended up chipping a bone in my knee. And the doctor said, ‘Listen, you gotta stop doing that, or you’ll end up in a wheelchair,’” he said. “We ended up putting a pad under the carpet where I’d fall. I tried to hit it—and if you look at old videos, you can see that I’d go down one knee at a time.”

Featured image by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images